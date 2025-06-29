Culture
Cultural Understanding Crucial for Police Peacekeeping, Says Commissioner Namanya
Police officers must deeply understand the diverse cultures of the communities they serve to effectively foster peace and security, urged Brigadier General Johnson Namanya, the Commissioner for Citizenship and Passport Control. Speaking at a cultural gala for senior police officers undergoing a Command and Staff course at Bwebajja Police College, Brig Gen Namanya underscored that true security is built on cultural comprehension.
The gala, held under the theme “Promoting Culture for Peace and Security,” saw Brig Gen Namanya as the guest of honour. He highlighted Uganda’s rich cultural diversity as a significant strength for national security. “Cultural diversity helps you to understand and appreciate different perspectives. This enhances adaptability, fosters resilience, and builds a stronger and more resilient society,” Brig Gen Namanya stated. “When you know the culture of the society, you find it easier to fulfil your duties.”
Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Hadijah Namutebi, the Director of Police Welfare and Production, echoed this sentiment. Representing the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, AIGP Namutebi stressed that a proficient police officer must possess not only legal knowledge but also a profound understanding of the culture and norms of the people they serve.
“We cannot effectively secure what we do not understand. Community policing, intelligence gathering, conflict prevention, and even enforcement, all succeed when grounded in cultural competence,” AIGP Namutebi emphasised. She further tasked all directors, commanders, and supervisors to cultivate a culture of “dignity, professionalism, and service” within the police force.
“It is the culture that sustains morale. That is the culture that earns the public’s trust,” AIGP Namutebi added, reiterating the importance of being both legally aware and culturally informed to become effective police officers.
The cultural gala was also attended by other high-ranking officials, including Director of Human Resource Development AIGP Moses Kafeero, Director ICT AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki, Director Human Resource AIGP Jesse Kamunanwire, and CP Hirary Kulayige, the Deputy Director of CPC, reinforcing the collective commitment to integrating cultural understanding into policing strategies across Uganda.