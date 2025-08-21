Connect with us

Brig. Gen. Charity Bainababo Takes Helm as UPDF Director of Women Affairs

New DWA Brig Gen Charity Bainababo receiving office tools from outgoing Acting DWA Col. Lydia Nandudu during the hand-takeover ceremony at MoDVA Mbuya.

Published on

The Joint Staff Human Resource Management, Maj Gen James Kinalwa, has emphasised the importance of transfers and appointments in the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), describing them as vital for institutional growth, professional development, and innovation.

He made the remarks while presiding over a handover ceremony at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters in Mbuya, where Hon Brig Gen Charity Bainababo officially assumed office as Director of Women Affairs.

Maj Gen Kinalwa explained that new appointments expose officers to fresh challenges, sharpen their abilities, and prevent stagnation. “Human resources, like any other resource, must be discovered and tested in order to reveal its full potential,” he said.

Incoming-DWA-Brig-Gen-Charity-Bainababo-and-Col-Betty-Musuya-signing-the-hand-takeover-report-of-the-DWA-at-MoDVA-mbuya

Incoming DWA Brig Gen Charity Bainababo and Col Betty Musuya signing the takeover report of the DWA at MoDVA Mbuya

In her remarks, Brig Gen Bainababo expressed gratitude for the appointment and dedicated the moment to the women who paved the way in the UPDF. “This moment is not mine alone. It belongs to the many courageous women who have gone before us, women who broke barriers, challenged stereotypes, and proved that excellence knows no gender,” she said.

She paid tribute to trailblazing officers, including Lt Gen (Rtd) Proscovia Nalweyiso, Brig Gen (Rtd) Rebecca Mpagi, Brig Gen (Rtd) Agnes Musoke, Col Betty Musuya and Maj (Rtd) Gertrude Njuba, noting that today’s progress rests on their legacy.

Looking ahead, Brig Gen Bainababo pledged to promote mentorship, raise standards of service, and ensure women thrive across all spheres of military service. “Our mission goes beyond defending the nation. We must mentor young officers, raise standards of service, and ensure every woman in uniform thrives on the battlefield, in command, and beyond,” she said.

Outgoing Director Col Christine Nekesa highlighted the importance of sensitising units and formations on gender equity and mainstreaming. She stressed that these initiatives are not about giving women special treatment, but about creating an environment where all personnel can perform to their full potential.

Col Nekesa further reaffirmed the UPDF’s commitment to international humanitarian law, the Constitution of Uganda, the UPDF Act, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, all of which uphold gender equality and women’s participation in the security sector. The ceremony was attended by senior and junior officers, other ranks, and civilian staff of the MODVA.

Source: UPDF

