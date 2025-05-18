Travel
Pilgrimage Surge Expected at Entebbe Airport: Travellers Advised to Arrive Early
The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has issued an advisory to all departing passengers anticipating significant activity at Entebbe International Airport between May 19th and May 29th, 2025. This period will see a large number of pilgrims travelling to Mecca for the annual Hajj.
Historically, these pilgrims are often accompanied by numerous well-wishers seeing them off, which can lead to increased traffic congestion within and around the airport premises.
To mitigate any potential disruptions and ensure passengers do not miss their flights, the UCAA strongly advises all individuals scheduled to depart during this ten-day window to plan for and allocate ample travel time.
“We urge all departing passengers to arrive at Entebbe International Airport at least three hours before their scheduled departure,” stated a UCAA spokesperson. “It’s crucial to remember that most international airlines close their check-in counters one hour prior to the flight’s take-off time.”
Special arrangements are being put in place to streamline the travel process for the pilgrims. A designated area within the airport car park has been reserved specifically for pilgrims to gather and receive necessary pre-departure guidance.
To manage the anticipated increase in vehicular traffic, the UCAA has announced strict access control measures for the airport car park. Only vehicles displaying official access stickers will be permitted entry. Other individuals accompanying the pilgrims will be directed to a designated holding area outside the immediate airport vicinity. These measures aim to ensure smooth operations and minimise inconvenience for all airport users.
Passengers travelling during this period are encouraged to stay informed about any further updates from the UCAA and their respective airlines. By planning ahead and adhering to the guidelines, travellers can navigate this busy period efficiently and ensure a seamless start to their journeys.