Horror Link bus accident kills 20

At least 20 people died on the spot on Wednesday morning when a Kampala-bound bus they were traveling in overturned at Kiamara tea estate in Kyenjojo district.

The gruesome pictures coming from the scene of the accident depict horror and as more than a dozen bodies were pulled from the wreckage.

The bus belonged to Link bus services which many people have been complaining about for over speeding.

Police traffic spokesperson Faridah Nampiima confirmed that at least 20 people had been confirmed dead.

FNampiima said: “so far 20 people have been confirmed dead, out of whom thirteen are adults while 7 are juveniles. Out of the twenty, 11 are male and nine are female.”

It is expected that some other people who sustained grave injuries may lose their lives in the hours and days to come, contributing towards making it the deadliest this year.

