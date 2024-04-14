Labour Ministry on the spot over revenue and rights of Kadamas

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development has come under scrutiny for alleged under-declaration of Non-Tax Revenue collected from the export of Ugandans in Arab countries.

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament chaired by the Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi discovered that the Ministry declared UGX 14.8 billion as Non-Tax Revenue collections in the entire financial year 2022/2023.

The committee members indicated to the ministry officials led the permanent secretary Aggrey David Kibenge, that UGX14 billion declared as the Non-Tax Revenue collected from all the possible taxable items is way below the expectations.

The committee noted that over 14,900 Ugandan workers were externalized but less revenue was declared, stressing that at least 16.3 billion shillings could have been collected from externalization labor placement orders alone.

Meanwhile the ministry also charges fees from the inspection of workplaces for safety, licensing companies that export labour and labour training centres.

It was further discovered that the ministry reviewed 603 complaint cases from workers abroad and only 356 were handled while 274 remained undisposed in the financial year under review.

However PS Aggrey David Kibenge said that the figures regarding exported labour force, the Auditor General used was different from what the ministry captured and promised to avail the actual amount collected.

To ascertain the actual figures, the committee resolved to invite the Uganda Revenue Authority, the Immigration Department together with the Ministry of Gender to establish the actual number of persons who went out for external jobs during financial year 2023/2024. And this will help to establish whether there is under declaration of the Non-Tax Revenue collected from this docket or not.

