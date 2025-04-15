United States Donates Lifesaving Monoclonal Antibodies to Bolster Uganda’s Ebola Fight

In a significant boost to Uganda’s efforts to combat the ongoing Sudan Ebola Virus (SUDV) outbreak, the United States government has donated 100 vials of cutting-edge monoclonal antibody treatments to the Ministry of Health. The timely contribution, handed over by US Ambassador William W. Popp to the State Minister for Health, Honorable Anifa Kawooya Bangirana, at a ceremony held at the National Medical Stores, underscores the strong partnership between the two nations in safeguarding public health.

Monoclonal antibodies represent a significant advancement in medical science, offering the potential to dramatically improve survival rates for individuals infected with the deadly Ebola virus. These targeted therapies work by specifically attacking the virus, neutralizing its ability to replicate and cause further harm within the patient’s body.

Speaking at the handover event, Ambassador Popp emphasized the importance of this donation in the global fight against Ebola. “The United States’ donation of monoclonal antibodies is an important contribution to the global fight against Ebola, saving lives in Uganda, and making both America and Uganda safer,” he stated.

He further highlighted the US commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening global health security partnerships. “Providing these groundbreaking treatments demonstrates the United States’ strong commitment to innovation, and as we respond to outbreaks like Ebola, we build stronger global health security partnerships that benefit us all.”

Honorable Anifa Kawooya Bangirana expressed her profound gratitude for the generous donation, acknowledging its critical role in enhancing Uganda’s capacity to effectively manage the current SUDV outbreak. The donated treatments will be safely stored at the National Medical Stores, ready for swift deployment should new cases emerge.

This is not the first instance of US support through monoclonal antibodies in Uganda’s fight against Ebola. During the 2022 outbreak in Mubento, a similar donation proved instrumental in successfully containing the SUDV. This prior success underscores the potential impact of these therapies in saving lives and curbing the spread of the virus.

Beyond this crucial donation, the US government has been a steadfast partner in Uganda’s health security efforts. Since the onset of the 2025 Ebola outbreak, the US has provided consistent technical support to the Ministry of Health. This latest contribution of monoclonal antibodies further solidifies the US government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Uganda’s health system and ensuring its preparedness and response capabilities against various health threats, including the persistent danger of Ebola.

Ambassador Popp reiterated this commitment, stating, “As we respond to outbreaks like Ebola, we build stronger global health security partnerships that benefit us all.” This donation stands as a powerful testament to the enduring collaboration between the United States and Uganda in their shared mission to combat infectious diseases and build a healthier, more resilient future for all.