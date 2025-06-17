Sports
Former Premier League Referee David Coote Cleared of Gambling Misconduct But Charged by FA Over Klopp Remarks
Former Premier League referee David Coote has been formally charged by the Football Association (FA) for making derogatory comments about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in a video leaked on social media. The charge, announced today, comes after a tumultuous period for the 42-year-old, who was suspended in November 2024 and subsequently sacked a month later by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).
The FA’s charge relates to Rule E3.1, alleging that Coote “acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words.” Significantly, the FA stated that reference to Klopp’s nationality in the leaked video constituted an “aggravated” breach, intensifying the severity of the charge.
This development adds another chapter to Coote’s fall from grace. The controversial video, which emerged in November 2024, not only contained the inflammatory remarks about Klopp and Liverpool but also showed Coote sniffing a white powder while on duty at Euro 2024, a tournament organised by UEFA. Following this, UEFA itself banned Coote from officiating in European competition until June 30, 2026, a decision handed down in February of this year.
However, in a partial vindication for Coote, the FA has cleared him of any gambling misconduct. This comes after claims surfaced that the referee had discussed issuing a yellow card to a player prior to a match. Coote had vehemently denied these allegations, branding them “false and defamatory.”
In a candid interview with The Sun newspaper in January, Coote revealed he is gay and had hidden his sexuality throughout his professional career due to fear of abuse. He also admitted to developing a drug habit but stated he had overcome it through therapy. These personal revelations have added a complex layer to the public’s perception of his recent professional controversies.
The FA’s charge now opens the door for disciplinary proceedings against Coote, with potential sanctions yet to be determined. The football world awaits further developments in this high-profile case, which has underscored issues of conduct, integrity, and personal struggles within the officiating ranks.