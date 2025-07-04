Politics
Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua Nominated for NRM CEC Vice Chairperson, Northern Uganda
The Government Chief Whip, Denis Hamson Obua, was nominated on Friday for the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee (CEC) Vice Chairperson for Northern Uganda.
Obua was nominated alongside the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, who is vying for the position of NRM 2nd Vice Chairperson Female.
Following his nomination, Obua stated that his candidature for the ruling party’s top decision-making organ is anchored on consolidating the achievements of the NRM government in Northern Uganda. “As a tried, tested and trusted leader, my strategic vision is to consolidate the gains and achievements of NRM in the Northern Region,” said Obua. He added, “I’m fully prepared to strengthen NRM grassroots structures in the North, deepen unity of purpose, and advance the party’s core mission of service, stability, and transformation.”
Obua, a seasoned politician, aims to leverage his experience to strengthen the ruling party’s presence in the Northern Region. His extensive track record includes serving as a National Students’ leader under UNSA, National Youth Council Leader, Northern Uganda Youth MP, Commissioner of Parliament, State Minister of Sports, Chairperson of the Science and Technology Committee of Parliament, and Spokesperson for the Commonwealth Youth Forum. He was also voted the best-performing MP in 2010 with a 100% rating.
As Government Chief Whip, Obua has played a crucial role in coordinating the NRM Party’s legislative agenda and ensuring the passage of key bills. The NRM’s Central Executive Committee is responsible for providing political leadership, formulating policies, and supervising the party’s day-to-day activities.