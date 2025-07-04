President Museveni Set for Nomination as NRM Chairman and Presidential Flag Bearer

As Uganda gears up for the 2026 General Elections, President Yoweri Museveni is poised to formalise his candidacy for the position of National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the party’s presidential flag bearer.

Gen Museveni’s nomination is scheduled for Saturday, 5th July 2025, at the NRM Electoral offices, following a series of comprehensive wealth creation tours across the country centred around the Parish Development Model (PDM).

During these extensive tours, covering the 18 zones throughout the nation, local leaders and community members overwhelmingly urged President Museveni to continue in his leadership role as President and Commander-in-Chief. Many expressed a strong desire for continuity in leadership, emphasising the stability and progress that has characterised Museveni’s administration since he first took office in 1986.

The enthusiasm surrounding Museveni’s candidacy reflects a widespread appreciation for the achievements made under his presidency, particularly in fostering a peaceful and stable environment that has enabled Uganda to flourish socio-economically.

Ugandans from various regions underscored how the peace cultivated over decades has been a fundamental pillar for growth across numerous sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.