Politics
President Museveni Set for Nomination as NRM Chairman and Presidential Flag Bearer
As Uganda gears up for the 2026 General Elections, President Yoweri Museveni is poised to formalise his candidacy for the position of National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the party’s presidential flag bearer.
Gen Museveni’s nomination is scheduled for Saturday, 5th July 2025, at the NRM Electoral offices, following a series of comprehensive wealth creation tours across the country centred around the Parish Development Model (PDM).
During these extensive tours, covering the 18 zones throughout the nation, local leaders and community members overwhelmingly urged President Museveni to continue in his leadership role as President and Commander-in-Chief. Many expressed a strong desire for continuity in leadership, emphasising the stability and progress that has characterised Museveni’s administration since he first took office in 1986.
The enthusiasm surrounding Museveni’s candidacy reflects a widespread appreciation for the achievements made under his presidency, particularly in fostering a peaceful and stable environment that has enabled Uganda to flourish socio-economically.
Ugandans from various regions underscored how the peace cultivated over decades has been a fundamental pillar for growth across numerous sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.
In compliance with the NRM Electoral Commission’s requirements, all aspiring candidates for the position of Party Chairman & Presidential flag bearer are obliged to gather a minimum of 100 endorsement signatures from members of the National Conference in different regions.
By the time of writing, President Museveni had successfully secured the necessary endorsements, illustrating the overwhelming support he enjoys within the party and across the country.
The endorsement process, along with the strong requests for him to keep leading, shows that party members and the wider Ugandan public want stability and progress to continue.
As the NRM prepares for the nomination, there exists a strong sense of anticipation surrounding Museveni’s acceptance, which is expected to lay the groundwork for a vigorous electoral campaign.
The excitement and hope for ongoing economic growth and national stability are firmly anchored in the belief that President Museveni is the best choice for leadership in the years to come.
Deputy Press Secretary, Hajji Faruk Kirunda