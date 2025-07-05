Politics
Museveni Nominated Unopposed for NRM Chair, Presidential Flagbearer in 2026 Elections
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was today officially nominated unopposed to contest for both the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party chairmanship and as the party’s presidential flagbearer in the upcoming 2026 general elections. The nomination took place at the NRM Electoral Commission offices, solidifying his position at the helm of the ruling party.1
Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission, confirmed Museveni’s unopposed nomination, stating that he was the sole aspirant who meticulously fulfilled all the stringent nomination requirements. “The aspirant is one, and it is President Museveni,” Odoi declared, emphasizing that Museveni had submitted a complete set of nomination forms, valid bank payment slips, and verified endorsements from at least 151 districts across the country.
Odoi further revealed that another individual who attempted to contest failed to meet the basic requirements, unable to secure even a nominator or seconder and returning only one nomination form instead of the required two. “NRM is not for theatre. The drama is nearby,” Odoi remarked, dismissing the unsuccessful bid.
President Museveni’s nomination for the NRM national chairperson position was formally presented at 1:52 p.m. by Alhaji Moses Kigongo, the NRM First National Vice Chairperson. Shortly after, at 2:10 p.m., he was nominated to run for President on the NRM ticket by Hajji Shafick Mwanje, the NRM District Chairperson for Bukomansimbi District. His presidential nomination was seconded by Masturah Namatovu, the NRM Women’s League Secretary for Publicity from Kamuli Municipality.
During the nomination, Hajji Shafick Mwanje lauded President Museveni’s leadership, particularly his support for persons with disabilities, citing the promotion of affirmative action and socio-economic transformation. Mwanje went on to describe Museveni as “an angel” and “a son of God,” reflecting strong adulation from within the party ranks. Similarly, Masturah Namatovu expressed the appreciation of women across Uganda for Museveni’s commitment to their economic empowerment through various government programs.
NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong presented a Certificate of Compliance to Museveni, affirming that he had met all legal and party requirements for his dual candidacy. The certificate, signed by Dr. Tanga Odoi, officially validated Museveni’s bid for both crucial positions.
Further endorsements poured in from key party figures. Col. Tom Butiime, Chairperson of the NRM Historical Leaders Forum and Member of Parliament for Kyenjojo District, underscored Uganda’s debt to Museveni for maintaining security and peace, improving the economy, and promoting individual freedoms. “He is still physically fit and mentally sharp, and capable of leading for another five years and beyond,” Butiime asserted.
Engineer Smith Tumwebaze, the NRM Youth Chairperson for Ntungamo Municipality, seconded the nomination, highlighting Museveni’s transformative efforts in youth livelihoods through initiatives like the Parish Development Model and Universal Primary Education (UPE). Marian Faith Asiengo from Adjumani District echoed these sentiments, noting the enduring peace in Northern Uganda under Museveni’s leadership, coupled with improvements in transport, ferry services, and local businesses. Other seconders included Kampala District Youth Councilor Allan Mwesige, youth representatives from Jinja, and numerous NRM historical members who accompanied Museveni to the ceremony.
Dr. Tanga Odoi also provided an update on the ongoing NRM internal elections. He reported that the Eastern Region has fielded nine candidates for Central Executive Committee (CEC) positions, while the Western Region has eleven. The NRM Youth League has attracted 71 candidates, and the Women’s League registered 38.
The electoral commission chairperson announced that campaigns for MP and LC5 party flagbearers will conclude on July 14, with voting scheduled for July 17. Campaigns for LC5 chairperson and mayoral positions will close on July 22, with polling set for July 24.
However, Odoi also raised serious concerns regarding the internal party processes. He tragically disclosed that one of the party’s registrars in Pallisa District had been murdered and would be laid to rest tomorrow. He appealed directly to President Museveni to authorize the recruitment of new, independent, and secure registrars in districts like Kibaale, Kagadi, Tororo County, and Namutumba, where significant political interference has led to the closure of NRM offices. “Registrars must be allowed to operate without pressure from local politicians in order to ensure free and fair internal party processes,” he stressed.
NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong further decried rising levels of violence within the party and urged President Museveni to intervene decisively. “To tame the violence, some undisciplined individuals should be dismissed from the party,” Todwong recommended, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of party discipline.
The nomination marks a crucial step for President Museveni and the NRM as they prepare for the 2026 general elections, even as the party grapples with internal electoral challenges and concerns over integrity and safety.