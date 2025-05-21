Historic Move: Uganda Ships First Roasted Coffee to Serbia, Boosting Value-Added Exports

Uganda has officially launched a transformative chapter for its coffee industry, celebrating the first-ever export of roasted coffee to Serbia. This landmark achievement signifies a pivotal shift from exporting raw commodities to embracing value-added products, unlocking enhanced economic opportunities and ushering in a new era of industrialisation for the East African nation.

The flagging-off ceremony in Kampala was charged with optimism. Odrek Rwabogo, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID), emphasised this “tremendous shift” in Uganda’s export strategy. “For too long, we were taught to grow and move away from processing markets. This is really turning this model upside down,” Rwabogo stated, highlighting the extensive testing of over 124 coffee profiles to perfect the initial four. Ambitious plans for global expansion are already underway, with liquid espresso heading to Detroit and future ventures in Southern Europe and neighbouring African countries.

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, hailed this as Uganda’s “first industrial revolution,” a blend of new technologies and Africa’s rich cultural legacy. “Uganda is stepping into the global industrial landscape, not as a spectator, but as a contributor, an innovator and a force of value,” she declared

Borris Stojkov of YUGO-VIC, the exporter, detailed the rigorous journey from farm to foreign market, including the two-and-a-half-week roasting period for a 15,000 kg container. He underscored the critical need for “new technology that allows to gain extra shelf in terms of months” and emphasised the importance of “real partners” to confirm market acceptance.

Ms. Lynette B. Bagonza, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, highlighted the economic boon: unprocessed coffee sells for roughly $2.5 per kilogram, while processed coffee can fetch up to $40 per kilogram. She credited the Uganda Connect Trade Hub in Belgrade, launched by President Museveni, as a vital facilitator for such exports.

This inaugural shipment is a monumental step for Uganda, transforming its economic model to embrace value addition and establish itself as a significant global coffee player.

Meanwhile, the Yugovic Exports Roasted Coffee to Serbia has four Blends, which are the Crane Blend 13,000 kg 100% Robusta, the second is Lion Blend 1,000 kg 80% Robusta + 20% Arabica, the third is Gorilla 1000 kg 70% Arabica + 30% Robusta and the total to 15,000kg with Sales Value: $16.50 p/kg

Comments

comments